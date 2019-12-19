Weekend Goals: Chill At These Camps Near The Aravallis With Doggos, Movies & Music

What's Happening

At a beautiful, secret spot near the Aravallis in Gurgaon, The Gig Night folks have set up their camp. At these camps, they've got live music (everything from RnB to Jazz; Hence, the name Gig Night), BBQ sessions, movies under the stars, and the cosiest campfires you can think of. Best part? They've opened this camp to everyone who wants to get away from the city, and enjoy a chill mini vacay. 

In case you were wondering about all the things that you can do here, they've got movie screenings, live music, and barbecue sessions/snacks for you. 

Know what's even better? These camps will happen every weekend starting from Nov 2nd to Feb 1st because there's no better time to enjoy the Delhi winter and sign up for a campfire than now!

How's The Venue

The venue is actually a secret spot near Gurgaon, and details about the same will be revealed to you once you register for The Gig Night Camp. But know that it'll be less than 2 hours away from Delhi, is a stunning lakeside location, and it's a pet-friendly space too (hey, now you won't feel guilty about leaving doggo behind). 

Pro Tip

The tickets start at INR 2199/per person for dome tents and INR 2999/person for the larger swiss tents. While the swiss tents come with an attached toilet, folks who've opted for the dome tents will be using shared toilets. The ticket price includes the cost of overnight stay on sharing basis, veg/non veg dinner & breakfast, barbecue/snacks during performance, live music, movie screening, and bonfire.

They’re both kid and pet-friendly, and can accommodate all types of happy campers. However, we recommend that you call up the folks at The Gig Night anyway for more information, to check the availability, and for any other requests. 

PS: Do check out their website for the detailed itinerary and artist line-ups. Also, you can get in touch with the following folks for more info:

Shalini :+91 9654819775

Ryan: +91 9811588399

Price

₹2199 upwards