Weekend Goals: Chill At These Camps Near The Aravallis With Doggos, Movies & Music

At a beautiful, secret spot near the Aravallis in Gurgaon, The Gig Night folks have set up their camp. At these camps, they've got live music (everything from RnB to Jazz; Hence, the name Gig Night), BBQ sessions, movies under the stars, and the cosiest campfires you can think of. Best part? They've opened this camp to everyone who wants to get away from the city, and enjoy a chill mini vacay.

In case you were wondering about all the things that you can do here, they've got movie screenings, live music, and barbecue sessions/snacks for you.



Know what's even better? These camps will happen every weekend starting from Nov 2nd to Feb 1st because there's no better time to enjoy the Delhi winter and sign up for a campfire than now!