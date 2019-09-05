A Go-To Place For Some Amazing Pan Asian Delicacies!

Cyber hub is a huge place and it's absolutely impossible to decide a place you want to eat. I was craving for some Pan Asian food and ended up at Yum Yum Cha. This place simply has some amazing food. They offer a variety of sushi rolls, dimsums, Cheung fun, starters, noodles and much more! They have a unique offering in drinks like smokey mango and thai orange kafir lime to name a few. I am a big-time fan of their sushi rolls, Hokkaido and Rock & Roll are one of my favorites. They also have some delicious noodle and rice bowls. Finally coming to the desserts. You cannot leave this place without trying the Mochi ice cream. They have many flavors like rocky road, blackberry, matcha, pink paan and much more. They also have a super cheesy cheesecake! This place is a package of amazing food with a pretty soothing ambience. It is definitely a must-visit!