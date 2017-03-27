Catch The Good Old Light And Sound Show At Red Fort

The show at Red Fort highlights the journey of India from the era of Shah Jahan till Independence with the Fort as the backdrop. This is an extremely fun way of learning for the little ones {also for adults if you are inclined more towards visuals than text}. The sound and light show that happens at the Red Fort is a sight to behold. You should go a little early and grab the front seats to watch it without any commotion. Also, make sure you have applied a fair amount of Odomos. Open air = mosquitoes. The shows cost INR 60 on weekdays and INR 80 on weekends. Defence personnel's and dependents have free entry, if they carry their identity cards.