The sound system is a tad bit rusty, like it's from the seventies. The light play is good but has seen no change since 1984 according to many Delhites.
Catch The Good Old Light And Sound Show At Red Fort
- Per Person: ₹ 90
- Nearest Metro Station: Lal Quila
The show at Red Fort highlights the journey of India from the era of Shah Jahan till Independence with the Fort as the backdrop. This is an extremely fun way of learning for the little ones {also for adults if you are inclined more towards visuals than text}. The sound and light show that happens at the Red Fort is a sight to behold. You should go a little early and grab the front seats to watch it without any commotion. Also, make sure you have applied a fair amount of Odomos. Open air = mosquitoes. The shows cost INR 60 on weekdays and INR 80 on weekends. Defence personnel's and dependents have free entry, if they carry their identity cards.
Traffic and Old Delhi go hand in hand! So be careful and go with plenty of time in hand.
It was a trip down memory lane! Who could forget the days when a visit to historical monuments with the folks were our weekend plans. You can easily make a day out of it. Spend the day adoring the beauty that Lal Qila is, shop at the Fort Bazaar in the evening for amazing junk jewellery, knick-knacks and more {which are all very pocket-friendly} and more. If you fancy, Karim's at Jama Masjid is just five minutes away and makes the best mutton stew in the world. The first show starts at 7pm, and the last at 8.30pm. Ticket sales start half an hour prior to the commencement of the show.
