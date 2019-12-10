This Hidden Gastronomical Gem Is A Cozy Cafe In The Streets Of Alaknanda Market!

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Cafe Mish Mash

Alaknanda, New Delhi
5.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Nilgiri Shopping Complex, Shop 4 & 5, Alaknanda, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Cafe Mish Mash is a beautiful cozy place tucked away in the streets of Alaknanda Market and is to date one of the best places that I’ve visited with friends. The food literally gives jitters to the taste buds and the presentation is amazing. Other than that they have these small interesting games which we all played while our friend played some soothing rhythmic tunes on the guitar. I just loved the place!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae

Cafes

Cafe Mish Mash

Alaknanda, New Delhi
5.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Nilgiri Shopping Complex, Shop 4 & 5, Alaknanda, New Delhi

image-map-default