Cafe Mish Mash is a beautiful cozy place tucked away in the streets of Alaknanda Market and is to date one of the best places that I’ve visited with friends. The food literally gives jitters to the taste buds and the presentation is amazing. Other than that they have these small interesting games which we all played while our friend played some soothing rhythmic tunes on the guitar. I just loved the place!
This Hidden Gastronomical Gem Is A Cozy Cafe In The Streets Of Alaknanda Market!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 450
- Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae
