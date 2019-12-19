Travelling To Jaipur? Bunk At This Colourful Hostel For Around INR 399/Night

We've been to Jaipur once and we find an excuse to make a trip to this city as often as possible. If you're anything like us, The Hosteller's new Jaipur hostel will come as a blessing to you.

This Jaipur hostel is located on MI Road, and you know what that means right? It means you'll easily be able to explore all of Hawa Mahal, Raj Mandir, the main local markets, eateries and you won't ever feel like there's nothing to do around here (everything's within a 3-mile radius).

For when you come back from a crazy day of exploring, The Hosteller's equipped with all the comforts - WiFi, storage, super comfy and clean rooms, hot water facility, AC - to make your stay here a happy one. They even have the most stunning sundeck with swings and colourful cushions, where you can grab a cuppa of coffee, read your book (or borrow one from The Hosteller's library) and watch the sunset. Just FYI, plenty of photo-ops here.

Don't forget to drop by their in-house cafe (The Hogger) for when you don't feel like going out for a meal.

What's more? All of this comes at tariffs starting at INR 399!