The Jungle Cafe is the perfect place for an evening getaway with friends with some hookah while you watch the match on the big screen.
Visit This Outdoor Cafe In Sainik Farms For An Evening Of Live Music & Hookah
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: SAKET
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
This cafe is jungle theme-based, as is obvious from the name. They have an outdoor seating arrangement for those who wish to smoke hookah. The lighting and bamboo walls add to the wild theme. While creating a jungle effect, the trees growing in the vicinity give a very natural touch.
While you have a varied menu raging from Alfredo pasta to Murg Makhani, the mocktails and shakes go just perfectly, giving your taste buds one hell of a ride.
What Could Be Better
They don't serve alcohol, which could be a bummer for some, but the ambiance and vibe of the place is pretty great to plan a fun evening out with your friends.
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: SAKET
Comments (0)