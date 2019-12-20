Visit This Outdoor Cafe In Sainik Farms For An Evening Of Live Music & Hookah

This cafe is jungle theme-based, as is obvious from the name. They have an outdoor seating arrangement for those who wish to smoke hookah. The lighting and bamboo walls add to the wild theme. While creating a jungle effect, the trees growing in the vicinity give a very natural touch.

While you have a varied menu raging from Alfredo pasta to Murg Makhani, the mocktails and shakes go just perfectly, giving your taste buds one hell of a ride.

