Ritu Kumar To Masaba: This Delhi Spot Is The Ultimate Luxe Shopping Destination

When you have an upcoming wedding and you are almost confused about where to head then, it's time to let your thinking cap take a backseat. Guess why? Because we have a solution for you!
The Kila at Seven Style Mile in Mehrauli will make sure that you go back home with a happy heart. With stores by designers such as Amit Aggarwal, Anamika Khanna, Ranna Gill, Ritu Kumar, AM:PM, Pankaj and Nidhi, and many others, you will find that perfect outfit for sure (heads up, it's closed on Sunday).
So, get your credit cards and get shopping already!
Comments (0)