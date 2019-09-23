Ritu Kumar To Masaba: This Delhi Spot Is The Ultimate Luxe Shopping Destination

When you have an upcoming wedding and you are almost confused about where to head then, it's time to let your thinking cap take a backseat. Guess why? Because we have a solution for you!

The Kila at Seven Style Mile in Mehrauli will make sure that you go back home with a happy heart. With stores by designers such as Amit Aggarwal, Anamika Khanna, Ranna Gill, Ritu Kumar, AM:PM, Pankaj and Nidhi, and many others, you will find that perfect outfit for sure (heads up, it's closed on Sunday).

So, get your credit cards and get shopping already!

Amit Aggarwal

If something voluminous and sculptural entices you, you might just like what designer Amit Aggarwal has in store for you. With the usage of recycled plastic, industrial materials, and innovative weaves for both his prêt line and couture collection, his collection simply stands unique and is something that will let people stare at it forever. 

Seven Style Mile, 4-A, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli, New Delhi

Anamika Khanna

First Indian designer to have an international label (known as Ana Mika), Anamika Khanna is very well-known for combining Indian textiles with western silhouettes. Her recent, Spring-Summer 2019 collection speaks of AK-OK which transmits a message of women empowerment. So, if you are someone who likes experimenting with your clothes, we are sure Anamika Khanna should be your go-to place.

Seven Style Mile, Near Qutub Minar, Mehrauli, New Delhi

AM:PM

If you like apparel that has subtle embroidery and features colours that are soothing to the eyes, Ankur Modi and Priyanka Modi do a killer job when it comes to offering the best of the lot. They have a ready-to-wear range, as well as a couture line. If you ask us what we like best here, we are absolutely in love with their jacket and anarkali combo. 

Seven Styles Mile, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli, New Delhi

House of Masaba

If you are looking for apparel for small gatherings or even for college events, House of Masaba will be the perfect option. Catering to women belonging to all age-groups, you have an option to choose from tops, trousers, kurtas, and saris here. Let us tell you, the brand also does really quirky mobile covers (did you know?) and that too at a price of INR 999. So, go and shop right away!

Seth Sarai, Mehrauli, New Delhi

Ridhi Mehra

If you wonder as to how we would like to describe Ridhi Mehra's collection, we would definitely say that if you are looking for something simple, Ridhi Mehra should be your destination. Her range consists of clean lines, delicate details, and something that you would definitely cherish forever. She even has a great collection of kurtas for men, so if you are a soon-to-be groom, you know where to go.

4A, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli, New Delhi

Namrata Joshipura

Bold colours and artisanal embellishments is how designs by Namrata Joshipura can be defined in the best way. She mostly does western-wear, so if you are looking for apparel that would look best for the upcoming cocktail party, Namrata Joshipura will sort you out. 

Seven Style Mile, 4-A, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli, New Delhi

Pankaj & Nidhi

While this designer duo is really popular for their ready-to-wear and recently, with their debut into the world of couture, you now have more than one reason to love them. Their designs are fresh, crisp, and we are sure that they'll leave you wanting for more. 

Seven Style Mile, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli, New Delhi

RI Ritu Kumar

One of the oldest fashion designers who also helped in changing the fashion scene of the country, Ritu Kumar's store at Kila is a must-visit. From lehengas to suits, and saris, you will fall in love with the collection here. The embroidery on her garments is subtle and also refreshing enough that it will suit the taste of a modern bride. So, when are you planning the visit?

4-A, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli, New Delhi

Rabani & Rakha

One of the favourites among most of the celebrities, Rabani and Rakha makes pieces that are sure shot head-turners. From gowns, to saris and kurta-sets - you'll find it all (their apparel is mostly heavily-embroidered but a little bling won't hurt anyone, right?).

Seven Style Mile, 4-A Near Qutub Minar, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli, New Delhi

Ranna Gill

If you are looking to buy something light, Ranna Gill's store is just the place as you'll find tons of western-wear and light ethnic-wear. From chic dresses to colourful kurtas - you'll be sorted if you want to buy something on the similar lines. 
Seven Style Mile, Ground Floor, 4-A, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli, New Delhi

