This Asian Restaurant Has Stellar Dimsums & A Champagne Buzzer We'll Keep Going Back For

The Kimono Club is a swanky restaurant at The Chanakya doing stellar Japanese and Chinese fare. It's a beautiful space with a 40-foot whisky bar, a stunning wine wall, a glass ceiling, and a restaurant full of corners you'd want to click a million pictures of!

The food too, is a work of art here. We started our meal at The Kimono Club with the most refreshing cold salads like the Cucumber with Garlic and Chilli, the cherry tomato salad, and the spinach and sesame salad. We're not usually big fans of all things that taste and feel healthy, but these salads definitely changed our mind with their freshness, and balanced flavours. However, what sealed our love affair with The Kimono Club are their dimsums. They've got dimsums with everything from prawn and lobster to duck, chicken, and even kale and spinach. Our favourite out of the lot though, was the Black Pepper Fish dimsum. Its filling is soup-like comforting, and with hints of pepper, it's everything we'd want for dinner (breakfast, and lunch too) during winter. The other dimsums we tried, the Morning Glory & Water Chestnut, and the Prawn in Chilli Oil, were ace too, so make sure that that you leave enough room for those.

Another dish that deserves a special mention here is the Dehydrated Lotus Root with honey, pepper & schezwan sauce. It's crispy, has just the right amount of tangy-spicy kick, and it's everything you'd go back home thinking about. Last but definitely not the least, you have to order the Salted Caramel Chocolate Tart. It has a smooth chocolate-y taste that is undercut by just the right hint of sea salt. This dessert also comes with orange jelly-like pieces that add another level of texture.

As you probably already know, we overate that night. But then again, it was a good night with memories of nothing but a good, good meal.