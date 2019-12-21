Explore The Beautiful Sunder Nursery At This Weekend Walk

The Lost Mughal Garden - Sunder Nursery

₹ 500 only

Sat | 21 Dec, 2019

8:30 AM - 10:00 AM

Sunder Nursery

Address: Near Humayun’s Tomb, Nizamuddin, New Delhi

What's Happening?

For the longest time, Sunder Nursery was inaccessible to the public until now. This 16th century Mughal Garden with tombs and an expensive biodiversity makes it an ideal place to have a weekend picnic at in the winter sun. The walk will guide you through the Mughal garden and numerous monuments inside this sprawling garden filled with flora and fauna. There are still numerous excavations and discoveries being made every day at this site and hopefully, we will be able to get a glimpse of how it was to laze around in winter sun in Mughal Times.

Take a guided walk with us as we explore the tombs in this 90-acre park and enjoy a cup of tea afterwards! 

How’s the venue?

The location of Sunder Nursery, adjacent to Humayun’s Tomb Complex and Nizamuddin Basti, largely follows the Mughal Grand Trunk Road connecting significant monuments. The garden has a long history that has been continuously used as a halting and recreating place since the Mughal Times. Until very recently, it was closed to public and under construction.

Make a note

The walk will start at 8.30am sharp. We request all the participants to reach the venue atleast 15 mins before the event starts.

Price

₹500 only
