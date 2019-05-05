To Satiate Our Quick Bites, Head To The Masala Trail ASAP

If you are looking for something to satiate your "chhoti chhoti bhukh", then The Masala Trail is the place to be. And the best part is, they do not serve mainstream food. They have a super awesome and super unique range of dishes that will make you go all hearts for this place. And the ambience is simply soothing. Yes, the one thing, I would recommend is the 'kulkutta rose sharbat'. To describe it, I would say that, at first, it looks like rooh afza. To be very honest, it does look very boring and plain. But the real journey begins when you take the first sip. Going by the order of the tastes, first, the taste of rose hits your tongue. Okay, obviously. But then, you feel a subtle and soothing taste of milk, mind you, just the taste. But, there is no milk! You never feel like you have had any of it and you will keep wanting more. It just leaves a very subtle and creamy taste in your mouth, minus the heaviness! Isn't that awesome! Definitely going back!YAY!