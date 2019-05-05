To Satiate Our Quick Bites, Head To The Masala Trail ASAP

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

The Masala Trail

New Delhi, Delhi
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

52, Janpath Road, Janpath, New Delhi

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

What Makes It Awesome?

If you are looking for something to satiate your "chhoti chhoti bhukh", then The Masala Trail is the place to be. And the best part is, they do not serve mainstream food. They have a super awesome and super unique range of dishes that will make you go all hearts for this place. And the ambience is simply soothing. Yes, the one thing, I would recommend is the 'kulkutta rose sharbat'. To describe it, I would say that, at first, it looks like rooh afza. To be very honest, it does look very boring and plain. But the real journey begins when you take the first sip. Going by the order of the tastes, first, the taste of rose hits your tongue. Okay, obviously. But then, you feel a subtle and soothing taste of milk, mind you, just the taste. But, there is no milk! You never feel like you have had any of it and you will keep wanting more. It just leaves a very subtle and creamy taste in your mouth, minus the heaviness! Isn't that awesome! Definitely going back!YAY!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹5,00 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae, Kids, Family

Other Outlets

The Masala Trail

Khel Gaon Marg, New Delhi
3.8

Ansal Plaza Mall, 1st Floor, B Block, Khel Gaon Marg, New Delhi

image-map-default
Casual Dining

The Masala Trail

New Delhi, Delhi
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

52, Janpath Road, Janpath, New Delhi

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

Other Outlets

The Masala Trail

Khel Gaon Marg, New Delhi
3.8

Ansal Plaza Mall, 1st Floor, B Block, Khel Gaon Marg, New Delhi

image-map-default