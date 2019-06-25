The Most Instagrammable & Yummiest Icecream In Town!

Food Trucks

Emoi

Cyber Hub, Gurgaon
Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Emoi Love Icecream offers the yummiest range of icecreams! These ice creams are not just visually cute but they also come in different flavours that would leave you asking for more. This amazing range encompasses icecreams of unique shapes and flavours, such as red-velvet, green tea, cold coffee for all the caffeine-dependent lifeforms, Belgian chocolate, blueberry and more. They even arrange a special tuk-tuk for an event or party occasion.

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Other Outlets

Emoi

Ambience Mall, DLF Phase - 3, Gurgaon
4.6

Ambience Mall, NH 8, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

Emoi

Sector 18, Noida

DLF Mall Of India, Sector 18, Noida

Emoi

Pacific Mall, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

Pacific Mall, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

