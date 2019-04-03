The Most Romantic Indian Fine Dining Restaurant With An Array Of Dishes!

Recently opened Rooh in Ambawatti One Mehrauli is not just a beautifully set space with soft lighting and a great courtyard few from the terrace but it has an amazing menu! Traditional Indian cuisine has been infused with a heavy dose of gourmet to create an amazing array of fine Indian dishes just taking Indian food to a whole new level that just has to be experienced. Starting with a tender piece of Amlaa to open the taste buds, followed by a little canapé with a ball of liquid a fantastic take on Pani Puri, Dahi explosion is yoghurt textured in 2 different ways one has to taste it to believe it! Then came this very interesting delicious presentation of a doughnut with pulled mutton, aloo kulcha with goat curd and tomato pickle, bacon kulcha, green peas kulcha, egg burji in a completely new texture so smooth and creamy served with buttered buns. Prawn sliders, Shammi kebab both veg and non-veg. Mains were equally amazing with lamb pepper masala, chicken yakhani, brown onion rice paillaf. Now it's really difficult to have more but all that changes when I see the deserts like Coconut medeline, pistache financier and besan barfi. Before I end, Rooh has designer cocktails that you have to have like the vodka-based cucumber kale, gooseberry turmeric infused gin and the old fashioned expertly made.