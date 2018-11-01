Whisky Samba Has An Amazing Menu & It'll Take You On A Nostalgic Journey

As I entered Whisky Samba, I was impressed by the grand bar which was very stylish; an amazing bar stocked up with whisky bottles right up till the ceiling. I loved the interiors of this place - they were beautiful and appealing. Coming to the food, I tried the new menu curated by Chef Vikramjit Roy - 'Chef Vikram's Nostalgic Journey'. He is known to serve food with a flavourful twist. We started off with the healthy Sorghum & Barley salad with spicy yoghurt dressing. It was crunchy, and it's safe to say that I have never tasted anything like this before. Next, we had Tofu Tartar with spicy herb oil and roasted sesame. I love tofu, and this dish was a delight for me. It was full of flavours. We also tried artichoke & corn, fermented beans, and chilli preparation - I must say that every dish was beautifully presented - visually appealing and drool-worthy. Talking about the main course, we thoroughly enjoyed Pointed Gourd Curry which was served with Kerala red rice and avocado flatbread. This curry had strong flavours of mustard, and it paired well with rice. I ended the meal with a toothsome dessert, it had 70% Callebaut nuts & bolts, Munnar coffee ice cream, and vanilla cream. The best part is that it was presented in the shape of nut and bolt. It was totally Instagram-worthy! The food will please your taste buds, the ambience is inviting, and the impeccable service is something that makes this place awesome.