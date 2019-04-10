The Only Great Place To Get South Indian Delicacies At Decent Prices

Right from their Starters to the Main Course, Carnatic Cafe is not going to disappoint you. Their Malleshwaram 18th Cross Dosa was quite different from what I have had before. It was thick yet fluffy and had gun powder inside. And the description will be incomplete if I fail to mention the amount of Ghee used in the preparation. To negate the amount of Ghee, Raagi Masala Dosa was ordered. It was completely the opposite of the above mentioned Dosa. Not a single drop of Ghee can be seen. A very good option for diet and health conscious people. Aloo was served separately along with three different types of Chutney and Sambhar.