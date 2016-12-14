Get yourself out of bed this winter for a well-presented and delightfully balanced Italian breakfast buffet at The Pasta Bowl Company.
An Italian Breakfast Buffet Comes Knocking At The Pasta Bowl Company
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
- Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO CHOWK
Shortcut
Starting The Day On A Hearty Note
Apart from the usual bells and whistles that accompany any indulgent breakfast {think fresh juices, cereals, freshly baked bread and cold cuts}, what sets this spread apart is the focus on gourmet Italian goodness.
We started with the Cornetti, which is the Italian cousin of a croissant, only denser and more buttery {did we hear a collective sigh?} which paired beautifully with Nutella and a frothy cappuccino. The stuffed version of this came with delicate smoked salmon slathered with cream cheese and sandwiched in between. Divine.
Now ready for heartier fare, we asked for the Frittata which was a gorgeously presented casserole of eggs layered with asparagus and peppers and finished with Parmesan cheese. We paired this with plump grilled sausages and the crispiest bacon we’ve had in a while.
Sweet Nothings That Made Us Smile
Don’t leave without sampling the Chef Special Banana Pancakes – petite numbers toasted just right and served with a side of blueberries and maple syrup. We polished these off before the server even returned to the counter.
So, We’re Saying…
Start winter days on a fresh and fancy Italian note – and you will see the sun shining on you with all its glory.
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
- Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO CHOWK
Comments (0)