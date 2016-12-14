An Italian Breakfast Buffet Comes Knocking At The Pasta Bowl Company

Apart from the usual bells and whistles that accompany any indulgent breakfast {think fresh juices, cereals, freshly baked bread and cold cuts}, what sets this spread apart is the focus on gourmet Italian goodness.

We started with the Cornetti, which is the Italian cousin of a croissant, only denser and more buttery {did we hear a collective sigh?} which paired beautifully with Nutella and a frothy cappuccino. The stuffed version of this came with delicate smoked salmon slathered with cream cheese and sandwiched in between. Divine.

Now ready for heartier fare, we asked for the Frittata which was a gorgeously presented casserole of eggs layered with asparagus and peppers and finished with Parmesan cheese. We paired this with plump grilled sausages and the crispiest bacon we’ve had in a while.