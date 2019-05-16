Get Your Perfect Summer Outfits Only From Sarojini Nagar!

Are you looking for that perfect summer outfit which looks stylish yet is comfortable to wear? I’ve got you covered! Head over to Sarojini Nagar market for quirky print shirts, variety of denim pants, colourful bikinis, satin night suits and lots more all under a budget. Shop and click your Instagram OOTD. All the clothes worn in the photos are bought from Sarojini! SHOP 198- Trendy Denim Bottoms SHOP 199- Printed shirts, summer dresses, satin night wear JUST OPPOSITE GRAFFITI LANE- Playful bikinis SHOP 105- Embellished and sequin tops and dresses