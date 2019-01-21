Check Out This Place Which Serves Delicious Indian Cuisines!

The whole place has a very catchy interior right from when you enter the hotel premises till you sit down on your table, every bit of Kheer is thought over and over again untill perfection. Designed by a Japanese designer with a complete modern Indian touch so as to suit the restaurant's theme. Like the way we have a sushi bar/ table similarly here we had a Chat bar/ table, where you can enjoy the famous chat along with a touch of modernity, I was quite fixated towards the palak patta chat and the Jalebi chat which for me were definitely the show stealers. The restaurant features a live tandoor section and a barrage of tandoori items on the menu which are extremely unique in taste but named after the original dishes so as to not confuse others. If you manage to get past the tandoor and the chat section there is again a wholesome main menu dishes available along with a variety of Indian bread which are absolutely fantastic. Followed by the main course they also have the desserts which have a selection of kheer, kulfis and chefs special items. It was truly an experience to dine here although a bit high on the price but definitely worth the fine dining experience.