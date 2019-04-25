The Rewind Experience

United Coffee House Rewind serves wholesome Arugula and Ceaser salad which is awesome! Along with Flaming cottage cheese (mini sizzler), Kung pao cauliflower (absolutely not to be missed) and beetroot and goat cheese arancini (very subtle flavour). The famous cold coffee with coffee ice cream, Jamunrita (it's served on a cloud), virgin Miami vice and Mexican twist were simply amazing! For the mains - A'la Kiev - the veg version, Bbq cottage cheese steak served as sizzler and paneer do payaza which has cocktail shallots to give a unique flavour and kick along with lachha paratha. For dessert, there was malai kulfi popsicle with rose petals chikki mash and broadway baked cheesecake served with caramelized popcorn and is the most beautiful dish ever!