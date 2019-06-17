This Chic Restaurant Which Serves Yum Pizzas Is A Must Visit When In Noida!

The Royale is a newly opened lounge in Noida. This is one of the most spacious places in the city and has an amazing atmosphere during the weekends. Apart from the decorations & the ambience, they have a wide range of food & beverages on the menu. The Chef keeps changing the menu quarterly to keep it fresh and updated. The best items from the menu were Reshmi Paneer Tikka, Chicken Tikka & Fried Prawns. Their speciality is the special wood-fired oven pizzas. The barbecue chicken pizza is delicious and a must try. Would highly recommend people to drop by The Royale!