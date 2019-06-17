This Chic Restaurant Which Serves Yum Pizzas Is A Must Visit When In Noida!

Lounges

The Royale

Sector 104, Noida
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Keshari Plaza, 515-516, Near Express Way, Sector 104, Noida

What Makes It Awesome?

The Royale is a newly opened lounge in Noida. This is one of the most spacious places in the city and has an amazing atmosphere during the weekends. Apart from the decorations & the ambience, they have a wide range of food & beverages on the menu. The Chef keeps changing the menu quarterly to keep it fresh and updated. The best items from the menu were Reshmi Paneer Tikka, Chicken Tikka & Fried Prawns. Their speciality is the special wood-fired oven pizzas. The barbecue chicken pizza is delicious and a must try. Would highly recommend people to drop by The Royale!

What Could Be Better?

No changes required. It’s very good.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

