The Royale is a newly opened lounge in Noida. This is one of the most spacious places in the city and has an amazing atmosphere during the weekends. Apart from the decorations & the ambience, they have a wide range of food & beverages on the menu. The Chef keeps changing the menu quarterly to keep it fresh and updated. The best items from the menu were Reshmi Paneer Tikka, Chicken Tikka & Fried Prawns. Their speciality is the special wood-fired oven pizzas. The barbecue chicken pizza is delicious and a must try. Would highly recommend people to drop by The Royale!
This Chic Restaurant Which Serves Yum Pizzas Is A Must Visit When In Noida!
Lounges
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
No changes required. It’s very good.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
Lounges
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary
Comments (0)