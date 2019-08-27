So Cool! This Brand's Using Recycled Plastic To Make Trendy Carpets & Rugs

Do you like stocking up on rugs and carpets? Do you think they really beautify your place? If your answer is yes, you have to check out this brand called The Rug Republic.

They do amazing carpets, rugs, and it is the only brand in the world that makes handmade Indian rugs, accessories and more that are sold in over 80 countries and across five continents. Be it any price point or your style preference, you'll find everything here and you'll love it all.

Recently, to take a step ahead in reducing plastic pollution, the brand has started using recycled plastic to make carpets. The Rug Republic recycles bicycle tubes, PET yarns extracted from recycled water bottles, recycled silk yarns, and other multi-fibre textiles to make their beautiful pieces.

The recycled carpets start at INR 8,900, while the regular carpets start from INR 5,000.