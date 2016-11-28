Sakley’s The Mountain Cafe has recently redone its terrace and launched a cutesy outdoor bar called The Secret Garden. Think potent cocktails with fresh organic flowers, meaty finger food and an ambience perfect for a cosy date
Plan Your Next Sundowner At Sakley's New "Secret" Garden Rooftop Bar
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Nearest Metro Station: KAILASH COLONY
Eat
Lamb Skewers with Pomegranate Sauce, Tempura Fish, Pulled Pork Sliders
Drink
Apricot Spritzer, Friends With Benefits, Tiramisu Martini
Winning For
The absolutely charming space- there’s lots of greenery, comfy stools and geometrical lamps hanging off tree branches
The Secret Door
Go past Sakley’s and out the door at very end, head up the stairs and you enter a dimply lit space with black couches and a long black bar…finally, step out into a quaint outdoor space complete with giant letters spelling Shh.
The grass in this garden is on the walls and the trees are in pots. But this doesn’t stop them from branching out and enveloping you in their shade {you’re occasionally graced with a leaf}.
The Secret Garden only opens at 5pm but we suggest you get here early so you can watch the sunset with a sparkling wine spritzer in hand {the apricot one’s a winner}.
Meat Time
The food menu at The Secret Garden comprises mostly finger food. Start with the lamb skewers served with a pomegranate dip and your meal’s bound to go well.
Other highlights include jacket potato with cheese and bacon, tempura fish and chicken wings. It’s the epitome of comfort food and if you’re still feeling hungry, you always have the Lamb Nachos and Pork Chops from the Sakley’s menu.
The food hits the right spot but it’s a drinking session you should be heading here for. Some of our favourites included the Blood And Sand, Friends With Benefits, Part Time Lover and the sinful Tiramisu Martini. We’d substitute our dessert with this any day {unless you’re getting the chocolate eclair. In which case, get both}.
So, We’re Saying…
If you’re looking for some well-done cocktails in a setting which isn’t too crowded and makes you feel like you’re a little away from the city. The Secret Garden proves ideal.
