Plan Your Next Sundowner At Sakley's New "Secret" Garden Rooftop Bar

Go past Sakley’s and out the door at very end, head up the stairs and you enter a dimply lit space with black couches and a long black bar…finally, step out into a quaint outdoor space complete with giant letters spelling Shh.

The grass in this garden is on the walls and the trees are in pots. But this doesn’t stop them from branching out and enveloping you in their shade {you’re occasionally graced with a leaf}.

The Secret Garden only opens at 5pm but we suggest you get here early so you can watch the sunset with a sparkling wine spritzer in hand {the apricot one’s a winner}.