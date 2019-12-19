The Shed: Drop By This Place For An Amazing Food Journey In Noida!

The Shed Cafe is near to Noida Sector 18 metro station and you can just walk till the location. It is on the sixth floor and its a small beautiful place with a rooftop. The interiors have natural colours and with an open kitchen to see the chefs making your order. It has various spots to get some amazing clicks. For starters, - Cheese chilly fries: it was yum and cheesy. - Paneer and chicken tikka: it comes in a vessel with smoke that can you see. - Chilly garlic chicken wings: it was chilly as the name says and this was hot and tasty. - Dal makhani fondue: paratha rolled up like spring rolls and delicious dal makhani to dip and munch. - Farm fresh veg pizza: thin crust and good - Veg mezze platter: it was a colourful and good platter to enjoy the Lebanese taste. For the Main course, - Red sauce pasta: served with bread and the sauce was saucy and apt. - The Shed Spaghetti Aglio Olio: it was a beautiful dish. - Leicester Square Doner Kebab: it was a pocket kebab which was healthy and simple. - Tawa parantha tacos: it had a layer of rice, kidney bean and the dish was so attractive that we just hopped on to it. For Drinks, - Green apple mojito: it was the best one - lemon iced tea: was ok ok For Dessert - Sizzling hot brownie with ice cream to end our meal.