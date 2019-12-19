The Shed Cafe is near to Noida Sector 18 metro station and you can just walk till the location. It is on the sixth floor and its a small beautiful place with a rooftop. The interiors have natural colours and with an open kitchen to see the chefs making your order. It has various spots to get some amazing clicks. For starters, - Cheese chilly fries: it was yum and cheesy. - Paneer and chicken tikka: it comes in a vessel with smoke that can you see. - Chilly garlic chicken wings: it was chilly as the name says and this was hot and tasty. - Dal makhani fondue: paratha rolled up like spring rolls and delicious dal makhani to dip and munch. - Farm fresh veg pizza: thin crust and good - Veg mezze platter: it was a colourful and good platter to enjoy the Lebanese taste. For the Main course, - Red sauce pasta: served with bread and the sauce was saucy and apt. - The Shed Spaghetti Aglio Olio: it was a beautiful dish. - Leicester Square Doner Kebab: it was a pocket kebab which was healthy and simple. - Tawa parantha tacos: it had a layer of rice, kidney bean and the dish was so attractive that we just hopped on to it. For Drinks, - Green apple mojito: it was the best one - lemon iced tea: was ok ok For Dessert - Sizzling hot brownie with ice cream to end our meal.
The Shed: Drop By This Place For An Amazing Food Journey In Noida!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: NOIDA SEC 18
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
