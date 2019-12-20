Check out the first floor where they stock apparel, like jackets, scarves and T-shirts {all produced in a totally sustainable fashion}.
Get Cushions, Fairy Lights And More Magic For Your Home At This CP Shop
Clothing Stores
- Upwards: ₹ 250
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJIV CHOWK
I would have a liked a little more variety, but then again, what they do have is enough to keep you browsing for hours.
They have beautiful crockery, mugs, fairy lights, cushions and more, made out of upcycled fabric, so your shopping is as environmentally-friendly as possible.
