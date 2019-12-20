Get Cushions, Fairy Lights And More Magic For Your Home At This CP Shop

Clothing Stores

The Shop

Connaught Place, New Delhi
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Regal Building, Shop 10, Parliament Street, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Great For

Pro-tip

Check out the first floor where they stock apparel, like jackets, scarves and T-shirts {all produced in a totally sustainable fashion}.

What could be better?

I would have a liked a little more variety, but then again, what they do have is enough to keep you browsing for hours.

More info

They have beautiful crockery, mugs, fairy lights, cushions and more, made out of upcycled fabric, so your shopping is as environmentally-friendly as possible.

