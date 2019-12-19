Taking A Break From Your Routine? Book Your Stay At This Beautiful Hotel In Saket!

There are times you want to be away, from work, from home, from chores, from deadlines but you don't want to travel, no trains, no planes, no road trips?! That sounds a lot like me, so I plan a staycation every once in a while, where I check into a nice hotel, carry the book I have been meaning to finish and not carry the laptop, so I can focus on some quality 'me time'! After trying out most of the hotels in the city, I chanced upon the Hilton Garden Inn in the heart of South Delhi, and bang next to 2 of the finest malls in Delhi! It's was less about the swank and more about the convenience of the location, so I had to give this a shot! Check-in was a breeze, despite being one of the smaller Hiltons and perhaps a bit ubiquitous, it still had a quaint charm combined with personalized service. We were shown to our room, which being a standard room was, well, standard size but rather cosy and comfortable. The bed size and comfort was at par with how a brand like Hilton ought to be, the treat was the pastry welcoming us and generous fruit basket. We hit up there all-day dining restaurant, India Grill. Though it's multi-cuisine, we had a full-on Indian meal, the Makhni Dal, Mutton Curry and Naans hit the spot, which meant that a nap was on the anvil. We asked for a 5 pm wake up which was promptly adhered to and headed to the malls for very touristy type shopping, something I've never done living in my city, the hotel just made it feel like we were vacationing. We came back in time for a couple of glasses of wine at their bar, High Spirits, which incidentally is very well priced for a hotel bar. It has a laid back yet business crisp vibe with mostly business travellers as guests but it's very well stocked, so even a few cocktails is a good idea. After a full day of good food, good wine, shopping and catching up on the books we had carried we tucked in for a relaxed sleep with no home chores, no doorbells and no feeding the dog or fixing ourselves a meal. Breakfast the next day was nice and hearty, not a big spread but great for a property like this. We did head up to the rooftop pool for a swim and contemplated if we should extend our staycation by a day, after all, who doesn't love a day of doing anything just a hop, skip and jump away from home?