If you're obsessed with silver jewellery (like me!) and are always on the lookout for stunning styles - check out some of our new favourite earrings made by up & coming brands.
Silver Jewellery Junkies, You Have To Bookmark These 6 Earrings
Embellished Paisley Stud Jhumkas
These jhumka earrings are the perfect addition to your summer OOTDs. They are super versatile, surprisingly light and look great with just about anything - from Indian ethnic wear to jeans & a tee.
Silver Plated Textured Large Hoops
You can never go wrong with silver hoops. And these chunkier ones are a steal for just ₹599. They step up the most basic outfits and will fetch you major compliments!
Silver Swirl Loop Earrings
Nail the classy modern look with these stunning hoops. These minimal earrings feature a textured silver vibe and are currently bestsellers on LBB.
Silver Meenakari Teardrop Earrings
A dainty addition to your everyday staples, these Meenakari Teardrop Earrings are a classic. Carefully hand-done, the rich jewel-toned meena is intricately placed and the piece itself is 92.5% silver, ensuring your long-lasting relationship with this gorgeous trinket!
Handcrafted Silver Bead & Crystal Drop Earrings
If you're looking for a statement earring for your *perfect* new outfit, or even for a more traditional outfit- these are for you. Style these with a badass structured jumpsuit or embellish your Anarkali co-ord with these beautiful earrings.
