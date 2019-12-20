They have an awesome menu which is served very uniquely. They have eight pages of their menu dedicated just to tea. From typical cutting tea and adrak chai to black tea like Earl Grey and Darjeeling black. The green tea lovers can choose between Chinese and Japanese green teas. They also have Kashmiri kahwa and handcrafted blooming tea. If you need relief from the scorching heat, try the hibiscus and mint iced tea. For me, the must have is the Tapri special hand-beaten coffee. You also get a free packet of Parle-G biscuits with your drink. They also have a bunch of snacking options, including khakhra pizza, vada pavs and sauteed tofu with bell peppers. There's something for the Maggi lovers as well, with Bachelor's Maggi and Firangi Maggi on the menu. They also have a panoramic view of the city which is very enjoyable. A meal for two would be around INR 750, which makes it super value for money.
Tapri - The Tea House In Jaipur Is Serving Up Much More Than Just Tea
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
What Could Be Better?
Nothing at all!
What's My Pro Tip?
Tapri Pratham is the first Tapri setup which is located in C Scheme and a smaller version; the rooftop one is called Tapri Central which has a better menu and choice. Choose before you shoot towards the destination.
Anything Else?
There is much more to explore. They have painted kettle sets, terracotta pots, wired and wooden chikas, crafted chai strainers and much more on sale. They also have chai on sale.
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Comments (0)