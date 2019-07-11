This Beautiful Wooden Bakery Have Scrumptious Cakes & Insta Worthy Interiors

Cafes

Rustique

Adchini, New Delhi
Essex Farms, 4, Aurobindo Marg, Adchini, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

I love this place. The good food great and this place has a very pretty ambience. Rustique's outside seating is Insta worthy. Rustique has a rustic feel with outdoor seating. The bakery has been beautifully decorated and has a great vibe. The Red Velvet Pastry and the Cornflake Cookies with jam were absolutely amazing!.

What Could Be Better?

Its perfect

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

