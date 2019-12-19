The Torani Store Is So Stunning, You'll Want To Take Home Absolutely Everything.

That it's a gorgeous burst of sharp aesthetics and earthy tones. The store instantly stands out amongst the loud glitter and bang that is Shahpur Jat, and it only adds to It's appeal. You'll find the spacious (especially by Shahpur standards) store rife with lots of gorgeous maroons, greens and golds. Everything you see and touch is in soft chiffons and embroidered cottons, with liberal silks in sight as well. There's an old-worldliness about the store that truly quite beautiful. In the sea of angry tinsel and violent sequins that is Shahpur Jat, this store, with it's subdued hues and nostalgic silhouettes is like a tasteful little time capsule. You'll find a plethora of gorgeous long jackets, desi caps, kurtas, totes, stoles, and a whole lot more, rife with embroidery and embellishment in earthy tones like olive, bronze and rust.