Spend Some Quiet Time With Nature At This Gorgeous Tree House In Jibhi

The Treehouse in Jibhi is where we’re headed to for our monthly dose of solitude, nature, and dog cuddles. Okay, monthly might be an exaggeration, but you get us, don’t you?

Situated in a village called Tandi, around 8 km above Jibhi market, The Treehouse is surrounded by lush green pine forests, wheat and maize fields, and apple and pear orchards on all sides. It is on the mountain’s edge and the fact that the nearest village has only around 100 residents should give you an idea of the seclusion it offers.

The house is built with all wooden exteriors and interiors, has two bedrooms, a garden, a lawn, and all the essential items (kitchen utilities, groceries, and the like) are available. The Treehouse is managed by Daleep and Bhima and they’re probably the most welcoming hosts you’ll ever come across. From prepping meals to guiding you on nature walks, trust them to be there at all times. Also, their dog, Nabokov, is a cutie you won't be able to get away from.

The Treehouse can accommodate up to four people and tariffs start at INR 4,000/night.