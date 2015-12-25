This perfectly located restaurant claims to be a wine connoisseur’s delight. And to that effect, offers well-stocked reasonably priced wine by the bottle, with suitably matched Mediterranean and Italian food. Here’s how it fares.
In Cyber Hub's Good {Wine} Company
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
- Nearest Metro Station: IndusInd Bank Cyber City Rapid
Shortcut
Must Eat
Bacon Chorizo Risotto, Paan Panna Cotta
Must Drink
Peach Melba Sangria
What we loved
The interiors- they’re warm, woody and earthy, and a joy to cosy up in the middle of the Delhi winter. Also, the wine bottles are super reasonably priced; The Wine Company is fast deconstructing the notion that good wine always comes at a great price.
What didn’t impress us much
The Broccoli and Blue Cheese Soup was a fail blend of two incompatible flavours and left us with a very unpleasant aftertaste. The Corn Spinach Ravioli was a tad too oily for our taste.
What is the best time to visit?
Weekday evenings when people aren’t flocking there in the dozens.
#LBBTip
Although The Wine Company has a pleasant outdoor seating area, we’d suggest scoring a table inside as the service is more prompt there.
