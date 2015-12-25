In Cyber Hub's Good {Wine} Company

Bars

The Wine Company

DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Cyber Hub, 22 & 23, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

This perfectly located restaurant claims to be a wine connoisseur’s delight. And to that effect, offers well-stocked reasonably priced wine by the bottle, with suitably matched Mediterranean and Italian food. Here’s how it fares.

Must Eat

Bacon Chorizo Risotto, Paan Panna Cotta

Must Drink

Peach Melba Sangria

What we loved

The interiors- they’re warm, woody and earthy, and a joy to cosy up in the middle of the Delhi winter. Also, the wine bottles are super reasonably priced; The Wine Company is fast deconstructing the notion that good wine always comes at a great price.

What didn’t impress us much

The Broccoli and Blue Cheese Soup was a fail blend of two incompatible flavours and left us with a very unpleasant aftertaste. The Corn Spinach Ravioli was a tad too oily for our taste.

What is the best time to visit?

Weekday evenings when people aren’t flocking there in the dozens.

#LBBTip

Although The Wine Company has a pleasant outdoor seating area, we’d suggest scoring a table inside as the service is more prompt there.

