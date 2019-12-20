The Yummiest Frozen Yogurt Just Found Me At Menchies!

Dessert Parlours

Menchie's Frozen Yogurt

Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi
3.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

26, Ground Floor, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

American chain Menchies is in HKV! They have awesome flavours to choose from and you pay per gram, so fill up all you want. From cake batter to cookies and cream to the usual mango and the likes, you'll get all flavours. Toppings range from favourite chocolates from childhood to raisins, peanuts, granola, etc. Try self-service so you can choose a large cup and go all out!

What's My Pro Tip?

The cake batter yoghurt is yum and goes really well with chocolate toppings.

Anything Else?

Awesome summer variations like Aam Panna are a must try! Nestled in the middle of HKV, it's a great new spot for ice cream.

