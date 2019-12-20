American chain Menchies is in HKV! They have awesome flavours to choose from and you pay per gram, so fill up all you want. From cake batter to cookies and cream to the usual mango and the likes, you'll get all flavours. Toppings range from favourite chocolates from childhood to raisins, peanuts, granola, etc. Try self-service so you can choose a large cup and go all out!
The Yummiest Frozen Yogurt Just Found Me At Menchies!
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: GREEN PARK
The cake batter yoghurt is yum and goes really well with chocolate toppings.
Awesome summer variations like Aam Panna are a must try! Nestled in the middle of HKV, it's a great new spot for ice cream.
Comments (0)