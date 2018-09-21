Desserts At Midnight? Theos Now Has An Access Kitchen In Malviya Nagar

Dessert Parlours

Theos

RK Puram, New Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Sangam Courtyard, Major Somnath Marg, R. K. Puram, New Delhi

View 3 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Chef Gaurav Wadhwa’s Theos is an Italian restaurant and cafe. It has been serving authentic Italian cuisine for ten years now and has garnered much respect from food lovers all over the city. They have now tied up with Swiggy—a food delivery app, to make their flavoursome dishes available to people living in and around Malviya Nagar {often within an hour at their homes}. While Italian food is their speciality, they are no less in serving a variety of other cuisines from different parts of the world such as Lebanese and Mexican cuisines. While their newest outlet in Malviya Nagar will be an access kitchen, they will be delivering a delectable range of their most popular dishes and desserts from their menu. The kitchen will be operational from 9 am to 12 midnight.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 500 - INR 1,000

Other Outlets

Theos

Sector 41, Noida
4.5

Dynamic House, Near HP Petrol Pump, Main Dadri Road, Sector 41, Noida

Theos

Sector 50, Noida

B-1/20, Central Market, Sector 50, Noida

Theos

Sector 18, Noida
4.4

DLF Mall Of India, 3rd Floor, Sector 18, Noida

