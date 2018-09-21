Chef Gaurav Wadhwa’s Theos is an Italian restaurant and cafe. It has been serving authentic Italian cuisine for ten years now and has garnered much respect from food lovers all over the city. They have now tied up with Swiggy—a food delivery app, to make their flavoursome dishes available to people living in and around Malviya Nagar {often within an hour at their homes}. While Italian food is their speciality, they are no less in serving a variety of other cuisines from different parts of the world such as Lebanese and Mexican cuisines. While their newest outlet in Malviya Nagar will be an access kitchen, they will be delivering a delectable range of their most popular dishes and desserts from their menu. The kitchen will be operational from 9 am to 12 midnight.
Desserts At Midnight? Theos Now Has An Access Kitchen In Malviya Nagar
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 900
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Sir M. Visveshwarya
INR 500 - INR 1,000
Other Outlets
- Nearest Metro Station: GOLF COURSE
- Nearest Metro Station: NOIDA CITY CENTRE
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: NOIDA SEC 18
