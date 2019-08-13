Checkout This Place In G-Town For Some Authentic Bengali Dishes

Casual Dining

Banani's Kitchen

Sector 49, Gurgaon
₹ ₹ ₹ 

The Paradise, Ground Floor, Unit 7, Sector 49, Gurgaon

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Coincidentally visited this restaurant a few days back as I had a fish craving, totally Bengali restaurant with a Bengali theme, some authentic songs playing slowly and news flash in Bengali. We started with fish finger with mustard sauce and the main course was Bengali style rohu fish, rice and Bengali style mutton curry and we ended it with rosgulla. Banani's Kitchen is a small and peaceful area with good staff service.

What Could Be Better?

Found very dim light.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Kids

