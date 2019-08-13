Coincidentally visited this restaurant a few days back as I had a fish craving, totally Bengali restaurant with a Bengali theme, some authentic songs playing slowly and news flash in Bengali. We started with fish finger with mustard sauce and the main course was Bengali style rohu fish, rice and Bengali style mutton curry and we ended it with rosgulla. Banani's Kitchen is a small and peaceful area with good staff service.
Checkout This Place In G-Town For Some Authentic Bengali Dishes
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery Available
Found very dim light.
₹500 - ₹1,000
Family, Bae, Kids
