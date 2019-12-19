There's A New Colonial-Style Restaurant In Saket & Their Starters Are Phenomenal

That it's the kind of restaurant where you feel like your stepping into a completely different time period. Hotel Delmaar, crafted in the way of the old-school colonial restaurants that feverishly emerged all across the world during that whole 'Rule Britannica' phase of history, is definitely transporting. You step from the sharp lights and mall music of Select, past the white-washed (pun intended) doorway of Hotel Delmaar, and it's instantly a few decades before 2019—think stark, white walls, teak furniture and inlay, and dim, yellow lights. The place was shockingly busy for a Tuesday (we barely got a table), and with some of the food, it became evident as to why. We tried a few things, and while everything was fairly good (zero disasters), we'd mostly write home about three things. The first is their Shephard's pie, made in classic, English fashion and served in a small, old-school soufflé dish. The second is their Mezze platter (one of the best I've eaten), with these brilliant falafel bites—however, their other starters were pretty great, too. The last is their apple pie; the crust is so crumbly and perfect.