There’s A New Korean Brand In Town That’s Got Fun Stationery & Home Decor

Right next to KFC in Kamla Nagar, Beccos is a new all-things-cool shopping hub where you can score everything from geometric pattern slings and floral totes to colourful stationery and quirky knick-knacks on the cheap. Bathed in white with a splash of colourful products populating the racks, the store has that vibe that makes you want to pick one of everything from all over the store. You can head to the bags section on the left, where you’ll find sleek slings and maxi totes in prints and patterns or head over the stationery section in the middle to feast your eyes on the neatly organised sketch pens that satisfy your OCD. You’ll even find fun stuff like pens with bunny faces and diamond tops. A little further to the left and you can shop the home decor section for doormats, vases, kitchenware holders and the like. You’ll also find printed socks, crocodile plush toys for the kids, and super soft travel pillows in the same area. On the right side of the store is gadget geek heaven — hoard on colourful and functional charging cables, earphones, and all sorts of tech accessories for your pocket buddy. They’ve even got some really fun stuff like sofa shaped soap dispensers, silicone spoon feeders, panda shaped water bottles, and bear face pans so that your morning pancakes come out all happy-Grizzly. The stuff is as affordable as it gets with products starting at INR 99. They’ve even got a flat 20% discount of a lot of stuff.