Nothing like a lazy afternoon spent in a park, we think. Whether it’s a quiet picnic or a day spent chasing after your children, it’s always a time to remember. GurgaonMoms recommends these three spots to head to.
#LBBPicks: Gurgaon Parks For A Dose Of The Outdoors
Leisure Valley, Sector 29
Hands down one of the most popular parks in G-town, Leisure Valley has ample provision for your kids to run around and enjoy themselves. It also comes equipped with an expansive play area that features solar-powered rides, though the usual monkey bars, swings, and slides are also present. Don’t forget to grab a bite at Roots, the cafe in the park.
Recommended By: Vidya Raja, Anjali Srivastava, Anjali Anand, Charulatha Chandrasekar, Puja Kumar and Jayanti Pandey
Tau Devilal Park, Palam Vihar, Sector 56
Tau Devilal is well-maintained and full of spots that double as botanical gardens with a myriad of trees. There’s no specified play area, so we’d say bookmark it for sports that require bringing your own equipment, like football or Frisbee. It’s also great for walks and runs, so you can get your fill of exercise in the outdoors while you’re at it, too.
Recommended By: Abhilasha Jain, Jigyasa Kapoor, Pooja Singh and Jayanti Pandey
