LBBPicks: Gurgaon Parks For A Dose Of The Outdoors

Tau Devilal is well-maintained and full of spots that double as botanical gardens with a myriad of trees. There’s no specified play area, so we’d say bookmark it for sports that require bringing your own equipment, like football or Frisbee. It’s also great for walks and runs, so you can get your fill of exercise in the outdoors while you’re at it, too.

Recommended By: Abhilasha Jain, Jigyasa Kapoor, Pooja Singh and Jayanti Pandey

For more recommendations, request to join GurgaonMoms here.