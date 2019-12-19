These Classic Kurtas Will Be The Most Versatile Pieces For Your Desi Wardrobe!

Fashion point, shop no. 12A, Janpath market, is filled with kurtas that are going to be a perfect addition to your desi wardrobe. Specialising in white chikankari and indigo print kurtas this shop has beautiful variations to every piece! Trust me you’ll find every type of white chikankari kurta here! These kurtas are super affordable and the quality is amazing. A light hand at washing will sustain these pieces for quite a long time! The shop is a few shops to the right of the main Janpath market Style it will some ripped jeans, casual sneakers and some statement silver jewellery and go to college/ lunch/ maybe work looking like a dream!