Tummy section is known for its crazy, over the top shawarmas and momos and this one’s a must try. Albeit is not for the faint-hearted, they’re definitely different from all the other variants of the momo that I’ve had.
These Momos Are As Good As They Look!
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 350
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: TILAK NAGAR
What Makes It Awesome?
You can hardly have more than a piece or two. So take a friend along. They’re better when had piping hot so skip the delivery options
Under ₹500
