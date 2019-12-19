These Momos Are As Good As They Look!

Fast Food Restaurants

The Tummy Section

Jail Road, New Delhi
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

23/1, Shop 4, Jail Road, Janakpuri, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome?

Tummy section is known for its crazy, over the top shawarmas and momos and this one’s a must try. Albeit is not for the faint-hearted, they’re definitely different from all the other variants of the momo that I’ve had.

What Could Be Better?

You can hardly have more than a piece or two. So take a friend along. They’re better when had piping hot so skip the delivery options

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

