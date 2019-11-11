The most annoying part about going to work in the morning is figuring out what you're going to wear (am I right?). It's so hard to pick from the same old shirts, especially if you're not feeling dressy. Let's change that? Add these additions to your work-wear staples to make Monday mornings a lot easier...
Bro, These Workwear Shirts Will Make Monday Mornings A Whole Lot Easier!
The most annoying part about going to work in the morning is figuring out what you're going to wear (am I right?). It's so hard to pick from the same old shirts, especially if you're not feeling dressy. Let's change that? Add these additions to your work-wear staples to make Monday mornings a lot easier...
Classic Formal Shirt
This classic shirt comes in a sky blue that's perfect for workwear and is easy to match with all your pants - black, beige or navy. The shirt comes in a relaxed fit and is crafted in breathable cotton that ensures that you are comfortable for the whole day. It's also available in additional colours - black and purple.
Cut Away Collar White Shirt
You can't go wrong with a classic white shirt, am I right? This white shirt from Aurum Luxe comes in a relaxed fit in comfortable cotton fabric with full sleeves. Add a set of interesting cuff links and you'll got your look set for the day.
Two-Tone Stripes Blue Shirt
If you're tired of the monochrome shirts, check out this striped one from Aura Luxe. With its two-toned stripes, it is a good change from the basic and well, vertical stripes are always flattering for every occasion.
Grey Elbow Patch Detail White Shirt
While a classic white is always a great addition to the workwear rota, it's also good to have something a little different. This white shirt from Portray comes with grey patches on the elbows that sets it apart from the usual and it is crafted in a super wearable organic cotton.
Red & Blue Chequered Shirt
The trusty checkered shirt is a fail-safe pick. And when it's in cotton and a relaxed fit? It works well for casual occasions, semi-formal events and work all at once.
Comments (0)