All The Things To Do At GIP Mall

If you're done with your share of shopping and chilling at the many eateries in GIP Mall, Noida, we've found you a bunch of things that you can do.
From movies and pampering sessions to hair spas, we've listed them all.
Carnival Cinemas (earlier known as BIG Cinemas) offers two types of movie experiences at their Great India Place Mall outlet in Noida. These are - a luxe sofa and recliner option at Carnival: TGIP Red Carpet, and a regular gold and recliner option at Carnival: TGIP. The red carpet option, as the name suggests, is more fancy with snug recliners, and tickets for the same start at about INR 250 for sofas and INR 400+ for recliners. In case you're not in the mood to splurge, you can simply opt for the regular gold class with tickets starting as low as INR 160.
Jawed Habib is a great place to to drop by for quick hair cuts, basic hair colour changes, and grooming services like facial, clean-up, waxing, pedicure, hair spa, and manicure. Since it's currently wedding season, they're also offering bridal make-up packages starting at INR 5K.
Also, GIP mall has about three Habib's outlets, so you can easily find one that's not crowded for a quick session of pampering.
Price for pedicure starts at INR 400.
A unisex salon, Looks has men and women covered across services such as hair styling, cuts, makeup, facials, hair treatments for women, and men. They're also particularly good with beard spa and luxury shaves for men, and women should definitely drop by if they wish to get a subtle hair colour (think browns and burgundy) done.
Price for haircuts start at INR 1000.
If you're looking to get a super quick and affordable hair cut, blow dry, beard trim or straightening done, head straight to Hair Rush in GIP. They offer express hair & grooming services starting at just INR 55. Also, if you drop by between Monday to Thursday, you can even get any type of haircut done for INR 99! You've got more reason to get that trim you've been wanting now.
While Worlds of Wonder is not exactly within GIP Mall, its entrance is located right near the mall itself. WOW is an amusement, water park, and also has a go-karting track. It's the place to be when you’re looking for a weekend filled with fun twists, turns and spins. Mega disco (the pendulum-like ride), free-fall, Rockin Roller (the long swing that rotates 360 degrees), and Turbo Tunnel are some of the most popular rides here.
Entry: Tickets start at INR 599 for kids and INR 899 for adults
