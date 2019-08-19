Spas To Movies: Things To Do At The Mall

Other than shopping and eating in this huge mall, you can actually do a lot og fun stuff here like go bowling, ice skating, or just get a relaxing spa done!

Here's our list of all the fun things you can do in Ambience Mall, Gurgaon.

SALON & SPA

Monsoon Salon & Spa

The Monsoon Salon & Spa offers great deals and services for hair, nails, beauty, and make-up. If you want to enjoy the spa, don't forget to make a reservation though.

Recommended for: Their spa services

Spas

3.6

Ambience Mall, 2nd Floor, S-202, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

Geetanjali Salon

Want a edgy new hair cut? The hair professionals at the Geetanjali Salon will make sure you leave happy. They do everything 

Recommended for: Hair services

Salons

4.1

Ambience Mall, 2nd Floor, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

Looks Salon

Looks Salon is a great place to drop by when you need your hair to look flawless. They do everything from subtle balayages to hair styling.

Recommended for: hair styling

Salons

3.8

Ambience Mall, 2nd Floor, S-201, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

Hair N Shanti

Hair N Shanti is a unisex salon. So, if you and your partner are looking to get a makeover, hit them up!

Recommended for: Hair treatments

Salons

4.6

Ambience Mall, 2nd Floor, S-249, Near Sony Centre, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

GAMING

Pitstop Brewpub & Bowling

Pitstop Brewpub & Bowling is the perfect place to hang out at with your buds. You can try bowling here and you won't be disappointed as it's one of the largest alleys in the city.

Recommended for: Bowling

Amusement Parks

4.3

Ambience Mall, 4th Floor, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

I Skate

Spread across 15,000  sq feet, I Skate offers a stellar experience. Go on, balance yourself on India's first natural ice skating rink. It's easily one of the best things to do in the mall, especially during the summer months. Don't forget to check out their cafe too!

Recommended for: Ice skating

Gaming Zone

4.4

Ambience Mall, 6th Floor, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

Fun City

Fun City is the most iconic place for kids. With an array of games to choose from, kids (and adults alike) love to play and then win something cool from the gift center.

Recommended for: Arcade games

Amusement Parks

4.3

Ambience Mall, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

Toy Factory

The Toy Factory is an area for kids to browse through some board and digital games. They also have soft toys.

Recommended for: The little ones

Toy Stores

4.6

Ambience Mall, 2nd Floor, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

I Dig History

I Dig History is a children's play museum where kids indulge in activities and VR gaming. They offer quality edutainment as well.

Recommended for: Experiential edutainment

Museums

4.2

Ambience Mall, 157, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

Experience PVR Gold

Elevate your movie watching experience up a notch. With PVR Gold, you can also enjoy the IMAX experience.

Recommended for: IMAX

Movie Theatres

Ambience Mall, 3rd Floor, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

Read A Book At Om Book Shop

Om Book Shop is one of the most iconic book shops to exist. From non-fiction, fiction, self-help, dramas and classics, they have it all!

Recommended for: Bestsellers and adult's colouring books

Book Stores

4.2

Ambience Mall, 1st Floor, F-111, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

