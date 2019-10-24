Spas To Movies: Things To Do At The Mall

Just when you are tired of shopping and are looking to pamper yourself or your kid, our guide on all the things to do at Ambience Mall will come handy.
Just when you are tired of shopping and are looking to pamper yourself or your kid, our guide on all the things to do at Ambience Mall will come handy.
From salons to movies, here are the best of things you could do at Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj.
When you are tired of shopping or in general, bored in life, then it's time for you to head to Smaaash for some fun time. You can go bowling, play cricket, try your hand at VR games, or go on a dinosaur ride at their Jurassic Park.
If it's that time of the month for you when you wish to splurge, we suggest investing in a ticket for PVR Director's Cut. A little expensive but, in the end watching a movie here will be all worth it!
Offering various skin and hair care services, this could be your go-to place if you have any issues such as hair fall, acne, ageing or dull skin and Kaya will do the needful for you. Their team of dermatologists will assess the problems that you have been facing and will recommend products or services that are best-suited.
Located on the third floor, Monsoon Salon & Spa offers hair, skin, and nail services. While we are a fan of all their services, their nail technicians are by far the best. So, how about some nail art this season?
Of course, if you are looking to have a fun day out, it is important that your kids have fun too. For the same, Ambience Mall has a playing area called Fun City where there are a variety of games for your kids and some for parents too. There's a bull ride, shooting games, and a lot more. You can also host birthday parties here (awesome, right?).
