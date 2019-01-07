Heading To Damdama Lake? Here's What You Can Do While You're There

Perfect for beginners and more seasoned climbers who’d like to get real-life, outdoorsy climbing practice, the Damdama Lake rocks will get your adrenaline pumping. An adventure company called Bikat Adventures organises Sunday climbing sessions, including a workshop on mastering the right form and technique.

Don’t forget to dress comfortably and maybe head to Sohna Road after (Vatika Business Park is full of dining options) for a heavy meal. You’ve earned it.