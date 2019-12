This outdoor play area is one of the best things that Pacific Mall has to offer. If you want to avoid the hassle of stepping in the mall and go through the crowd (but also want your kid to have fun) then, this outdoor area would be great!



With fun rides and toy stations for kids, your child will have a good time here!

Know that this outdoor zone is up and kicking only during the latter half of the day during weekdays and sometimes throughout the day on weekends (but definitely in the second half during weekends).