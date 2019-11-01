No Moolah Needed: 15 Things You Can Do For Free

If you’re strapped for cash, just don’t have any, or are saving up, here are a few things to do in Delhi for free. They don't cost a thing (just like JLo’s love). Also, it's finally cooling down and so you can now take advantage of the weather as there are a ton of options for things to do in Delhi for free, outdoors!

Langar At Bangla Sahib

Bangla Sahib dishes out about 10,000 meals a day, all of which finish with the incomparable Kara Prashad. If you can’t make it to central Delhi, there are gurudwaras across the city that offer a similar experience. The closest metro station to it is Rajiv Chowk, gate no. 1 (on the yellow line).

Timings: 5am to 12pm.

Religious Establishments

Gurudwara Bangla Sahib

Hanuman Road Area, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Film Screenings

The American Centre (closest metro station: Barakhamba metro station), Italian Cultural Centre (Race course on yellow line), Japan Foundation  (near Moolchand metro station), India Habitat Centre (near Jor Bagh metro station), and Instituto Cervantes (nearest metro station is Rajiv Chowk) regularly hold film screenings, talks, and seminars that are, more often than not, free for all.

Since it’s on a first-come-first-serve basis, all you have to do is get there on time.

Timings:

The American Centre: 10am - 6pm

India Habitat Centre: 8am -10pm

Instituto Cervantes: 8:30am - 4:30pm

Libraries

American Library

24, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Delhi Cyclists

Working towards making Delhi a cycle-friendly city, it doesn’t need anything but a cycle and the will to join them. With over 10,000 members, all you have to do is contact Delhi Cyclists via their Facebook group and ride away. Not only are Delhi Cyclists a group of cyclists, they're also a cycling merch shop where you can get a lot of bicycles at multiple price ranges.The closest metro station to their shop is Green Park. 

Timings: 11am to 9pm.

Community Groups

Delhi Cyclists Club

    Changing Of The Guards At Rashtrapati Bhavan

    The ceremony itself was inaugurated at Rashtrapati Bhavan in 2012, and now has become accessible to the public. It takes place every weekend, and all you need is a photo ID. National pride is not only for national holidays, ya know? The closest metro station to the Rashtrapati Bhavan is Central Secretariat (on the yellow line).  

    Timings (from November on wards): Saturdays - 9:40 am – 10:40 am. Sundays- 4:10 pm – 5:10 pm.


    Government Offices

    Rashtrapati Bhavan

    President's Estate, New Delhi

    Gallery Visits

    Try India Habitat Centre (closest metro station is Jor Bagh), Espace Delhi Art Gallery (Mandi House metro station) or Vadehra Art Gallery (closest metro station is Lajpat Nagar on pink line) for collections of the finest artists, exhibitions and installations. 

    Timings:

    India Habitat Centre: 8am to 10pm

    Espace Delhi Art Gallery: 11am to 7pm 

    Vadehra Art Gallery:  11am to 7pm 

    Convention Centres

    India Habitat Centre

    Institutional Area, Lodhi Colony, New Delhi

    Delhi Pencil Jammers

    Pencil Jammers is an open community for those who love to draw. They regularly conduct events, jams, contests and sessions that are open and free to all. Since they are a community that communicates and co-ordinates online, we suggest you follow them on their social media page to keep yourself updated on their meetups. 

    Community Groups

    Delhi Pencil Jammers

      Stroll Through Tau Devi Lal

      Take a look at the birds and the bees with plenty of fauna at Sector 52, Gurgaon. Entry is free in the mornings and evenings; perfect time to take a walk in the park. The closest metro station to this botanical garden is Huda City Center on the yellow line, from which it'll take you roughly 25 mins by an auto/cab.

      Timings: 5am to 8pm

      Parks

      Tau Devi Lal Bio Diversity Park

      Sector 52A, Gurgaon

        Open Air Gyms

        You’ll be happy to know the NDMC has set up open air gyms in and around the city available to use for free. You'll find some of those at Lodhi Garden (closest metro station is Jor Bagh) and Nehru Park (closest to Lok Kalyan Marg metro station on the yellow line). 

        Timings:

        Lodhi Garden: 6am to 7:30pm

        Nehru Park: 5am to 9pm

        Parks

        Nehru Park

        Near Ashoka Hotel, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

          Explore Museums

          Since most of the museums in the city are government-funded, you can just walk in and take a look, though some of these do have nominal ticket charges. However, entry to Gandhi Smriti, National Police Museum (closest metro station is Central Secretariat), the Philatelic Museum (Patel Chowk metro station), and Airforce Museum (Sadar Bazaar Cantonment Metro Station on Magenta line), to name a few, is free. 

          Timings: 

          Gandhi Smriti, National Police Museum: 9:30am to 5:30pm

          Airforce Museum: 10am to 5pm

          Museums

          Gandhi Smriti Museum

          5, Tees January Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg Area, New Delhi

          Visit Libraries

          The Delhi Public Library, Shastri Bhavan (closest metro station to it is Central Secretariat) and the Archaeological Survey of India (closest metro station is Rajiv Chowk) are all free of charge, if you want to access some books and material. For more info, read our library guide here. Also, membership to these libraries are around INR 20 and - respectively. 

          Timings: 

          The Delhi Public Library: 8am to 8pm

           Archaeological Survey of India: 9:30am to 6pm (is closed on the weekend)

          Libraries

          Central Secretariat Library

          G-Wing, Shastri Bhawan, Central Secretariat, New Delhi

          Explore Lotus Temple

          If you enjoy a blend of good architecture as well as the idea of going to sight see a spiritual place then the Lotus temple is a good bet. It literally looks like a lotus and is really lovely to marvel at and wander around in. The closest metro station to this temple is Kalkaji Mandir. 


          Timings: 9am to 6 pm 

          Monument

          Lotus Temple

          Lotus Temple Road, Shambhu Dayal Bagh, Kalkaji, New Delhi

            Explore Mehrauli Archeological Park

            If you don't roam around the city to marvel at Rajon ki Baoli, Jamali Kamali Mosque and tomb, as well as the several other monuments spread out over 200 acres of Delhi, then do you really know the city well enough? Closest metro station is Qutub Minar metro station. 

            Timings: 5am to 6:30pm

            Tourist Attractions

            Mehrauli Archaeological Park

            Anuvrat Marg, Mehrauli, New Delhi

            Qawwalis At Nizamuddin Aulia

            You can head to Nizamuddin Aulia for a goosebumps inducing Qawwali session. Everyday (except Thursdays) you can now catch the Qawwali performances at quarter past 8 (the most ideal time). The closest metro station to get to the Dargah Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia is JNL metro station.

            Timings: 5pm to 9:30pm. 

            Religious Establishments

            Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah

            Boali Gate Road, Nizamuddin West, New Delhi

            image-map-default

            Visit Jama Masjid

            Another great place to head to and be assured you'll have a great time is Jama Masjid. It is one of the best places to witness the beauty of Mughal architecture scattered throughout the city. The closest metro station to is Chawri Bazar. Although the entry is free, you've to pay INR 250 if you wish to take your camera.

            Timings: 7am–12pm, 1:30–6:30pm

            Religious Establishments

            Jama Masjid

            Chandni Chowk, New Delhi

              Stroll Through Lodhi Art District

              The one thing that should want to take a walk is the Lodhi Art District. The streets in this entire area are full of wall murals on endless buildings. Imagine humongous paintings by artists such as Sameer Kulavoo, Hanif Kureshi, Sajid Wajid, and Shilo Shiv Suleman. Taking a walk here on a brisk winter morning sounds like a dream! The closest metro station to the Lodhi Art District is Jor Bagh. 

              Timings: Open 24 hours.

              Art Galleries

              Lodhi Art District

              Institutional Area, Lodhi Colony, New Delhi

