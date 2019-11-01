No Moolah Needed: 15 Things You Can Do For Free

The American Centre (closest metro station: Barakhamba metro station), Italian Cultural Centre (Race course on yellow line), Japan Foundation (near Moolchand metro station), India Habitat Centre (near Jor Bagh metro station), and Instituto Cervantes (nearest metro station is Rajiv Chowk) regularly hold film screenings, talks, and seminars that are, more often than not, free for all.

Since it’s on a first-come-first-serve basis, all you have to do is get there on time.

Timings:

The American Centre: 10am - 6pm

India Habitat Centre: 8am -10pm

Instituto Cervantes: 8:30am - 4:30pm