Drop By Youmee For A Refreshing Take On Japanese Cuisine

Last week got an opportunity to find out what @official_youmee, an Asian cuisine restaurant located in the GK-2 market had in stores to offer. Even though they serve food from across Asia, the Japanese and dumpling menu scored higher than the rest. The menu which was designed to cater both meat and non-meat eaters started from serving Sushi. The Crispy Asparagus Roll savoured the taste buds more satisfyingly than the Chicken one. To balance the previous score, their Chicken Chilly Vinegar & Microgreen Dimsums showed more character than Cantonese Vegetables with Spring Onions. Moving to the main course, Sticky Rice and the Hakka Noodles were served to go with their Chilly Black Bean sauce, Spicy Szechuan and Soy Ginger. Also, one can try their Poke bowls, Bao's or even their Robata's, to get a deeper insight into what the place is all about. Desserts including Fruit Sushi and Fig & Date Dimsums can be avoided. Out of the cocktails served, Asian Bourbon Affair, a Bourbon Whiskey toppled with burnt orange and juice with a simple syrup to balance, took the cake. Having said that, their Gin and Sake cocktail made with homemade orange marmalade, orange juice, egg white served with Wasabi flavoured nori crisp, named Breakfast in Tokyo can also be tried. Would love to try their A-la-carte menu some day to form a more comprehensive opinion!