This Pocket Friendly Cafe In Cp Offers Amazing Pancakes, Waffles & More

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

#Ashery

Connaught Place, New Delhi
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

B-1, Middle Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

#Ashery: I really loved this cute little cafe. The cafe was small but they've decorated it very beautiful inside out. The food was ready in no time, so the service was quick. Also, the prices are quite fine. Food- I loved the vegetable dim sums with dips. But I can't say the same about pancakes, I ordered Nutella pancakes but they had chocolate sauce instead of Nutella. Also, they were fermented excessively and that's why they had a pungent taste and smell. Coffee was great.

What Could Be Better?

Pancakes

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Bae.

Cafes

#Ashery

Connaught Place, New Delhi
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

B-1, Middle Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default