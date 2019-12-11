This Pocket Friendly Cafe In Cp Offers Amazing Pancakes, Waffles & More

#Ashery: I really loved this cute little cafe. The cafe was small but they've decorated it very beautiful inside out. The food was ready in no time, so the service was quick. Also, the prices are quite fine. Food- I loved the vegetable dim sums with dips. But I can't say the same about pancakes, I ordered Nutella pancakes but they had chocolate sauce instead of Nutella. Also, they were fermented excessively and that's why they had a pungent taste and smell. Coffee was great.