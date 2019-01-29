This All New Party Place In Aurobindo Market Has Happy Hours Every Day!

Joining the likes of Auro and Summerhouse, Aurobindo Market has an all new fancy place that’s going to have you on your Insta in no time. From what we’ve seen, the place has two storeys (including a spacious terrace area, thank god!), chic decor and even a dance floor. They’ve also got happy hours from 5pm to 9pm everyday (1+1 on IMFL and 2+1 on international liquor). We’re yet to try the food menu. So tell us your own experience with it maybe?

We say, the next time the words ‘bro, let’s drink tonight’ or ‘let me take you out on a date?’ leave your mouth, check this one out.