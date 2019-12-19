This Art Hotel Is Perfect For Insta-Worthy Travel Clicks

We recently stayed at Hotel Gaj Kesri, in Bikaner, Rajasthan for three days. Air India runs a lone flight to Bikaner airport, which is actually an air force base. We took this flight from Delhi and in a flight time of about 1 hour 15 minutes, landed at Bikaner. Gaj Kesri from here was half an hour’s drive. The property looked straight out of the sets of a grandiose Bhansali movie. The built-up structure, in Rajasthani haveli (mansion) style, was part of a 30-acre piece of land. It was double storied and the architectural design included many roofs and landings. The harmonious melange of antiques and modern artwork in the rooms as well as the public areas characterises certain elegance and makes space a shutterbug’s delight. We could clearly see why is Gaj Kesri an “Art Hotel”. The artwork also extended to our room. There was a lot of space here with an ante-room and a well-fitted washroom. In addition to a very comfortable king size bed; the room had sofas, centre table, study table – chair wardrobe, television, tea corner, mini-fridge and a full-length mirror. An antique bench in the dressing area completed the opulent setting. The air-conditioning worked full force and once inside, we were totally insulated from the desert heat outside. The WiFi at Gaj Kesri worked fine for us mostly and we managed to attend to some office work too. They have a prompt room service system and the staff here attended to our requests never without a smile. Gaj Kesri has a live band who belts out old and new Hindi numbers here every evening. Gaj Kesri served all meals in their beautifully done up dining hall. The breakfast was a buffet while the other meals were served on table course by course. It is a vegetarian fare but is not restricted to Rajasthani or Indian cuisine. We also did our daily dose of exercising by taking a dip in the sparkling pool. Surrounded by trees and chirping of birds all around the pool, the swimming session was almost meditative. The staff would serve drinks and snacks on poolside in the evenings. We shall remember Gaj Kesri for the warmest and hospitable treatment we got here. The Hotel is also available for weddings and other functions and would make a beautiful traditional Indian heritage setting.