Nik Bakers located in Green Park Market serves an amazing range of cakes, pastries, pizzas and shakes. Specially loved their cake shakes which were had the right amount of thickness in their consistency. Their thin crust pizzas were also good. Don't forget to try their Chocolate Mud Cake.
This Bakery Cafe Should Be Your Next Brunch Destination
Bakeries
- Price for two: ₹ 650
- Nearest Metro Station: GREEN PARK
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Bae, Big Group, Family, Kids.
