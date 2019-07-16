This Bakery Cafe Should Be Your Next Brunch Destination

Bakeries

Nik Bakers

Green Park, New Delhi
₹ ₹ ₹ 

S-24, Main Market, Green Park, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome?

Nik Bakers located in Green Park Market serves an amazing range of cakes, pastries, pizzas and shakes. Specially loved their cake shakes which were had the right amount of thickness in their consistency. Their thin crust pizzas were also good. Don't forget to try their Chocolate Mud Cake.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Big Group, Family, Kids.

